AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $21.57 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,951 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of eBay worth $21,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in eBay by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in eBay by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,540,102. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $256,376.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,722 shares of company stock worth $5,882,593 in the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

