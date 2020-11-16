AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $31.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,151 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.14% of Cerner worth $31,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Cerner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Cerner by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,427. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average of $70.83. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

