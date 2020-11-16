AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Increases Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 107,367 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in UDR were worth $21,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,303,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,505,000 after buying an additional 185,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,722,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,683,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in UDR by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,671,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,110,000 after purchasing an additional 472,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in UDR by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.60. The company had a trading volume of 26,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,039. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.79.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

