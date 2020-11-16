AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Increases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $19,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SBAC. Raymond James cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.69.

SBAC traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $298.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,767. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,899.88 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.51 and its 200-day moving average is $302.64.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

