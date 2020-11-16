AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Increases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $25,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 33.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,584. The company has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

