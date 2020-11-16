AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Purchases 25,169 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,169 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $30,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.10.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.72 on Monday, reaching $253.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,405. The firm has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.59. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $256.07.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 46.60%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $19,293,340.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,140,025.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 584,148 shares of company stock valued at $135,473,398. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

