AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Purchases 36,871 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,419 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $26,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 44.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.29. 49,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,548. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.57. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 15.72%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6814 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.04 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.32.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

