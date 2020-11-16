AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 16,865 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,865 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.36. 191,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,972,104. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $65.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

