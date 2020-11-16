AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 17,232 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,232 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $22,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 522.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

ROST traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.40. 39,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,203. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.