AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 34,867 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,925 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,867 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.18% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $14,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,042,000 after buying an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $3,051,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $705,620.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,711.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,442,371. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.12.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.37. The company had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,659. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $158.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.30.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

