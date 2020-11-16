AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 8,622 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Newmont were worth $20,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $129,180.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,935.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $196,870.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at $987,322.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,110 shares of company stock worth $2,643,343. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.85. The company had a trading volume of 97,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

