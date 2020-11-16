ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ALNPY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.82. 106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. ANA has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $7.11.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

