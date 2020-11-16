ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ALNPY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.82. 106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. ANA has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $7.11.
About ANA
