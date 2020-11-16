Analysts Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Post -$23.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to post earnings of ($23.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($19.51) and the lowest is ($26.81). Nabors Industries posted earnings per share of ($12.00) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 96%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($78.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($83.08) to ($72.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($73.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($88.52) to ($64.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nabors Industries.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($18.50) EPS.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nabors Industries by 10.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 32,759 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Nabors Industries by 35.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Nabors Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $37.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $167.50. The company has a market cap of $271.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.35.
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.
