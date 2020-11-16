Analysts Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Post -$23.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to post earnings of ($23.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($19.51) and the lowest is ($26.81). Nabors Industries posted earnings per share of ($12.00) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 96%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($78.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($83.08) to ($72.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($73.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($88.52) to ($64.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($18.50) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on NBR shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nabors Industries by 10.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 32,759 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Nabors Industries by 35.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Nabors Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $37.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $167.50. The company has a market cap of $271.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.35.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

