Analyzing ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) & Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX)

Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX) and ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spherix and ARC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spherix 0 0 0 0 N/A ARC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Spherix has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Group has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Spherix shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Spherix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of ARC Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spherix and ARC Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spherix $10,000.00 786.48 -$4.18 million N/A N/A ARC Group $9.50 million 0.16 -$280,000.00 N/A N/A

ARC Group has higher revenue and earnings than Spherix.

Profitability

This table compares Spherix and ARC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spherix N/A -40.50% -37.39% ARC Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ARC Group beats Spherix on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spherix

Spherix Incorporated, a technology development company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes intellectual property assets. Its intellectual property is primarily consists of trade secrets, patented know-how, issued and pending patents, copyrights, and technological innovation. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

About ARC Group

ARC Group, Inc., together with its subsidiary, owns, operates, and franchises Dick's Wings brand of restaurants in Florida and Georgia. The company offers a selection of boneless buffalo, chicken wings, chicken tenders, chicken dinners, appetizers, steak, quesadillas, specialty burgers and sandwiches, hamburgers, salads, wraps, sauces and seasonings, flatbreads, and desserts, as well as craft beers and wines. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 4 Fat Patty's restaurants in West Virginia and Kentucky; and operates one franchised restaurant under Tilted Kilt brand in Louisiana. As of March 31, 2019, the company operated 21 Dick's Wings restaurants and 3 Dick's Wings concession stands in Florida and Georgia. The company was formerly known as American Restaurant Concepts, Inc. and changed its name to ARC Group, Inc. in June 2014. ARC Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Orange Park, Florida.

