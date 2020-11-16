Analyzing SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) and Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) and Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SunLink Health Systems and Tenet Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunLink Health Systems $47.81 million 0.18 -$1.14 million N/A N/A Tenet Healthcare $18.48 billion 0.18 -$232.00 million $2.68 11.62

SunLink Health Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenet Healthcare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SunLink Health Systems and Tenet Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunLink Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenet Healthcare 1 5 6 0 2.42

Tenet Healthcare has a consensus target price of $30.62, indicating a potential downside of 1.72%. Given Tenet Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tenet Healthcare is more favorable than SunLink Health Systems.

Profitability

This table compares SunLink Health Systems and Tenet Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunLink Health Systems -2.38% -3.18% -1.86% Tenet Healthcare -0.28% 82.35% 1.79%

Risk and Volatility

SunLink Health Systems has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenet Healthcare has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of SunLink Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Tenet Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 44.5% of SunLink Health Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Tenet Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tenet Healthcare beats SunLink Health Systems on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services. This segment also owns unimproved lands. The Pharmacy segment offers institutional and non-institutional pharmacy services; and durable medical equipment products and services, which consist of the sale and rental of products for institutional clients or to patients in institutional settings and patient-administered home care, as well as retail pharmacy products and services. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies. The company also provides intensive and critical care, and coronary care units; cardiovascular, digestive disease, neurosciences, musculoskeletal, and obstetrics services; outpatient services, including physical therapy; cardiothoracic surgery, complex spinal surgery, neonatal intensive care, and neurosurgery services; quaternary care services in heart and kidney transplants; and limb-salvaging vascular procedures, acute level 1 trauma services, intravascular stroke care, minimally invasive cardiac valve replacement, imaging technology, and telemedicine access for various medical specialties. In addition, it operates ambulatory surgery and urgent care centers, imaging centers, surgical, off-campus emergency, and micro-hospitals; and offers healthcare business process services in the areas of hospital and physician revenue cycle management, as well as value-based care solutions to healthcare systems, individual hospitals, physician practices, self-insured organizations, health plans, and other entities. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 65 hospitals, 24 surgical hospitals, and approximately 159 outpatient centers, as well as 260 ambulatory surgery, 39 urgent care, and 23 imaging centers in the United States. Tenet Healthcare Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

