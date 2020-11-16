Aperio Group LLC Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $27,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,272,000 after purchasing an additional 321,855 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,169,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,607,000 after purchasing an additional 873,164 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

