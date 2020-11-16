Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aphria from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.76.

NYSE APHA opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 2.19. Aphria has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aphria during the second quarter worth approximately $6,350,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aphria by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 898,416 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria during the second quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Aphria by 209.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 504,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 341,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aphria by 37.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 256,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

