Aramark (ARMK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $34.19 on Monday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Earnings History for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.