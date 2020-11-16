Aramark (ARMK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $34.19 on Monday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.