Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARAV shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aravive by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Aravive by 27.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aravive during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aravive by 69.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $5.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. Aravive has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.26.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

