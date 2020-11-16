Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.6% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,846,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,892,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,987,000 after buying an additional 158,700 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 787,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,632,000 after buying an additional 179,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.70. The stock had a trading volume of 121,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,203,345. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $357.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,213 shares of company stock worth $69,461,646 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

