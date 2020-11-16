Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $2.15 on Monday, reaching $279.32. The company had a trading volume of 68,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,323. The firm has a market cap of $298.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,624 shares of company stock worth $29,429,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

