Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.5% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,792 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $276.50. The stock had a trading volume of 243,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,395,742. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.96 and its 200-day moving average is $248.88. The company has a market cap of $788.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $107,918.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,291 shares of company stock worth $30,376,998. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.