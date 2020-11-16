Argus Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $90.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.29% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMAT. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.00. 80,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,578,901. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $75.93. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,086,307,000 after buying an additional 108,372 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,320,000 after buying an additional 47,990 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,404,000 after buying an additional 117,714 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after buying an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

