ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARR. ValuEngine downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $658.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 68.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 277,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. 55.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

