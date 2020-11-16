Arrow Financial Corp Has $6.58 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.4% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

NYSE PG opened at $144.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.78 and its 200 day moving average is $129.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 16,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $2,295,974.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,156,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. Insiders have sold 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

