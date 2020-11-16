Arrow Financial Corp Sells 2,001 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock opened at $276.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $788.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $478,866.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,817.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,291 shares of company stock worth $30,376,998 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

