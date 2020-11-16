Arrow Financial Corp Sells 2,001 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FB stock opened at $276.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $788.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.88.
In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $478,866.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,817.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,291 shares of company stock worth $30,376,998 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
