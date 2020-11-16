Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) & Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Critical Comparison

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Artelo Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Resources Connection shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Artelo Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Resources Connection has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artelo Biosciences has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and Artelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 3.78% 9.70% 5.78% Artelo Biosciences N/A -117.46% -105.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Resources Connection and Artelo Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $703.35 million 0.56 $28.28 million $0.98 12.29 Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$4.66 million N/A N/A

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Artelo Biosciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Resources Connection and Artelo Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 0 0 0 0 N/A Artelo Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Artelo Biosciences has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,438.17%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Summary

Resources Connection beats Artelo Biosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas. It also provides finance and accounting services comprising financial transformation, lease accounting, revenue recognition, equity administration and accounting, and tax; and technology and digital services that include business technology, data analytics, and robotics process automation. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system and related signaling pathways. Its product pipeline includes ART27.13, a cannabinoid agonist for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a CBD cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder; and ART26.12, a FABP5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment. It has research and worldwide commercial license agreement with Stony Brook University for FABP5 platform for the development of lead cancer, pain, and inflammation compounds. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Artelo Biosciences, Inc. in April 2017. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

