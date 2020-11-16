Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,536,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 619,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,389,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 250,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after buying an additional 45,585 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJG opened at $117.44 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $118.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several research firms have commented on AJG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total transaction of $267,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $696,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,330 shares of company stock valued at $568,120. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

