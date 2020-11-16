ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $8.18.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.