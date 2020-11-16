ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $440.00 to $455.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ASML traded as high as $422.51 and last traded at $422.51, with a volume of 1907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $419.59.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.60.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,142,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ASML by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,363,000 after purchasing an additional 332,369 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ASML by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,980 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,244,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,105,000 after purchasing an additional 158,186 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ASML by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,293,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $381.25 and a 200-day moving average of $360.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $1.4095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. This represents a yield of 0.6%. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

ASML Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.