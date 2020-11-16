AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $747,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 148,093.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

AZN stock opened at $57.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $150.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.33. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.