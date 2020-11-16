Atari Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12,126.00 (ATRI)

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, Atari Token has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. Atari Token has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $12,126.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atari Token token can now be bought for about $0.0781 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00077560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00413127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.83 or 0.03210067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00026262 BTC.

About Atari Token

ATRI is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,771,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,393,798 tokens. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari . Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com

Buying and Selling Atari Token

Atari Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using U.S. dollars.

