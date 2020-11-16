AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

AT&T (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on T. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

AT&T stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 965,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,633,633. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

