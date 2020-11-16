Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Up 1,250.0% in October

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

AUUMF opened at $13.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. Aumann has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

About Aumann

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

