Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $3.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.56. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 47.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

NYSE ACB opened at $7.08 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $813.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.17. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 418,049 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 643,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 18.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

