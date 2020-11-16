Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company's purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.48.

Shares of ACB opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.17. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. Analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 643,833 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth $7,777,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 55.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 571,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 418,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth $341,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

