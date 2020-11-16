Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Shares Gap Up to $1.81

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.81, but opened at $2.07. Aurora Mobile shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.51 million during the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 25.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aurora Mobile stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.08% of Aurora Mobile worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

