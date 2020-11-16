AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,734,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.49% of AutoZone worth $2,043,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in AutoZone by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 14.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,380,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,330.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,155.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,158.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,147.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,436,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total transaction of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.