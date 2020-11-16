AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%.

AVEO stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $168.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90.

AVEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

