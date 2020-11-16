AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.83.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.54. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,952,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,571 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,953,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,557,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 685,045 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

