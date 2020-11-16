Aziyo Biologics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics’ (NASDAQ:AZYO) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 17th. Aziyo Biologics had issued 2,941,176 shares in its IPO on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $49,999,992 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZYO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aziyo Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

AZYO opened at $12.25 on Monday. Aziyo Biologics has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

In other news, major shareholder Highcape Capital, L.P. bought 441,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

