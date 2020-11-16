B. Riley Increases Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target to $134.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $122.00 to $134.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $6.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.49 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.63.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $99.92 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.51.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $282,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $868,962.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,057 shares of company stock worth $1,288,227 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,048 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 217.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 119,417 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $9,558,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 182.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 164,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 106,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 401,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,620,000 after acquiring an additional 100,040 shares during the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

