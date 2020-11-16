B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.02.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 100,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421,042. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -710.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $218,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,633 shares in the company, valued at $5,861,572.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $2,682,836.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 555,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,024,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,062,051 shares of company stock worth $26,801,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 17.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,371,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,750,000 after buying an additional 1,373,655 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 112.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,416,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,032 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.0% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after purchasing an additional 431,990 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,754 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.