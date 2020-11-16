Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) a €13.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DEQ. Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.63 ($18.39).

Shares of ETR:DEQ opened at €16.36 ($19.25) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €11.57 and a 200-day moving average of €12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -12.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 12 month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 12 month high of €27.54 ($32.40).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

