Baader Bank Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG)

Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SZG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.27 ($15.61).

SZG opened at €14.32 ($16.85) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.96. Salzgitter AG has a 1 year low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 1 year high of €20.73 ($24.39). The company has a market capitalization of $774.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

