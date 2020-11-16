Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,058 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.09% of Ball worth $24,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,083,646,000 after purchasing an additional 187,132 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 194,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ball by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 58,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Ball stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average is $76.87. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,116.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $324,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,949 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.