Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $3.74

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $4.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 2,484 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of -54.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 79,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 67,377 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 31,128 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

