Bancolombia (CIB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CIB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bancolombia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.