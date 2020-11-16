Bank of America Lowers The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.13.

NASDAQ AZEK opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $42.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76.

The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 276,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $9,177,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,286,417 shares in the company, valued at $76,023,365.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $99,417.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,489,791 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in The AZEK during the second quarter worth $644,972,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK during the second quarter worth $147,778,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The AZEK by 158.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in The AZEK during the second quarter worth $74,987,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The AZEK by 397.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,089,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,250 shares in the last quarter.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

