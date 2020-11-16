Bank of America Upgrades GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Shares of GGNDF stock opened at $71.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average of $63.25. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $82.05.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.